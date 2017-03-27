× Detroit ranked among top five “comeback cities” in United States

DETROIT, Mich– Governor Snyder has referred to it as the “Comeback City” and when it comes to Detroit, a national group agrees.

The Motor City, which has been adding new housing and restaurants over the past few years, has been named number 4 on a Top 10 list of downtowns making a comeback.

The list, which was compiled by realtor.com, looked at several factors including downtown residential population growth since 2012, number of jobs per capita and growth since 2012 and residential and commercial vacancy rate.

When it comes to Detroit, the website sites the city’s emergence from bankruptcy, new job opportunities and new construction to the area as some of the reasons for its appearance on the list.

The full top ten downtowns recognized by the site are:

1- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2- Indianapolis, Indiana

3- Oakland, California

4- Detroit, Michigan

5- Columbus, Ohio

6- Austin, Texas

7- Los Angeles, California

8- Dallas, Texas

9- Chicago, Illinois

10- Providence, Rhode Island