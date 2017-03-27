Docs show FBI agent was drunk, armed when partner was arrested in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An FBI agent was allegedly drunk and armed inside the Grand Rapids police station the same night his partner was arrested for firing shots at an officer.

December 6, 2016, police arrested FBI agent Ruben Hernandez for firing at a cop outside a fitness center. No one was injured, and police didn’t fire returning shots.

According to police reports, Hernandez’s partnerJohn Salazar showed up at police headquarters after he learned about the arrest. Officers noted that Salazar seemed drunk. He was given a portable breath test, blowing a .116.

Police say Salazar was armed that night. His firearm was confiscated prior to questioning. GRPD called the FBI, who handled his discipline.

Hernandez plead no contest to felonious assault in February. Under the deal, prosecutors will recommend he avoid jail.

The FBI declined to comment on Salazar, and referred back to a statement they made in December: