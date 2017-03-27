Facebook launches Town Hall to connect you to lawmakers

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook has stepped into politics this year and now the social media giant is helping citizens reach out to their local representatives.

Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday the launch of Town Hall, which helps people get connected to their local representatives. Simply enter your address at Facebook.com/townhall and a list of your representatives will appear. You can then choose to ‘follow’ or ‘contact’ them.

Mark Zuckerberg believes Facebook will provide a better connection with the community and the way our country is run at the local, state and federal level.

Facebook plans to start rolling this out across the nation, starting today.

You can learn more about Town Hall here: facebook.com/townhall