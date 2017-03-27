Girl badly burned by homemade slime (graphic photos)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLAND, Mass. -- A mother in Massachusetts is warning other parents after her young daughter was badly burned while making a popular DIY project for kids, according to WCVB.

Siobhan Quinn was excited when her daughter Kathleen became interested in making and playing with homemade "slime."

“I thought it was great. I encouraged it and bought all the stuff. And then when it was gone, I bought more. She was being a little scientist,” Quinn told WCVB.

But last weekend while Kathleen was at a sleepover, she woke up in the middle of the night in excruciating pain.

“It felt like really hot and tingly,” Kathleen said.

When Quinn picked her up the next day, she was crying in pain. She took Kathleen to Shriners Hospital where doctors determined the blisters covering her hands were actually second and third-degree burns.

Doctors told Quinn the burns were a result of prolonged exposure to Borax One, one of the main ingredients in homemade slime.

“You just have to really read the packages and know what you're mixing because there are certain things in the home that are just dangerous,” Dr. Megan Hannon said.

Kathleen is expected to make a full recovery.