Lowell Rotary Club hosting fundraiser to restore Lowell Showboat

Posted 12:03 PM, March 27, 2017, by

The Lowell Rotary Club is holding a fundraiser to restore the Lowell Showboat.

There will be dinner along with a silent auction. Items up for auctions include a diamond necklace, a framed painting of ta 60's showboat, sports tickets, and more.

The auction will be held at the Grand Volute on Friday, April 28. Tickets to the event cost $50 each, or $600 for a table.

All proceeds from the event will go toward rebuilding the showboat.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lowellrotary.org.

Earlier this year the Lowell Showboat was shut down in January because of safety concerns.

