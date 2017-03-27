Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It might not feel like it, but summer is coming soon. One of the sure signs of the season is the release of Bell’s Brewery’s Oberon.

Bars and restaurants around the state plan to hold release parties of the brew to celebrate.

Oberon is wheat ale, and it’s one of the more popular seasonal craft beers. Oberon should be available at locations that sell other beers by Bell’s.

According to the brewery’s website, Sweetwaters Donut Mill will sell Oberon donuts at their Kalamazoo and Battle Creek locations.

Bell’s Brewery is located on Krum Avenue in Comstock.

2. The Final Four is officially set after all the thrilling NCAA games over the weekend.

In the matchup between Kentucky and North Carolina the game tied at 73 after a Kentucky 3-pointer. However the Tarheels flew down the court and hit a final jump shot with less than a second left, winning 75 to 73.

So here’s a look at the Final Four Matchups: South Carolina will be taking on Florida, and Oregon will take on the North Carolina Tarheels.

Both games are set for Saturday, April 1.

3. United Airlines is clearing up some controversy after a couple of teenage girls weren’t allowed to fly because they were wearing leggings.

Passengers started tweeting about what they thought was sexist and unfair targeting of the young girls. They were attempting to board a flight from Denver to Minnesota.

The teens are part of a pass rider program that United offers, allowing people to fly under employee benefit, so pass riders are subject to stricter dress codes.

United said that regular passengers are welcome to wear leggings.

4. The 8th annual Just Between Friends Pop-Up sale at the Delta Plex that happened over the weekend was a huge success!

This year’s shoppers snagged more than 63,000 items off the showroom floor, and saved between 50 and 90 percent off retail prices.

More than 400 consignors were there, and anything that didn’t sell was either packed up or donated.

Organizers say most of the consignors chose to donate, and ended up giving away more than 11,000 items to charity.

Their next sale will be May 4 through 6 in Kalamazoo.

5. Love to eat out but struggle with food allergies? There’s an app for that!

Students at the University of Michigan are spearheading an online project that’s aimed at making life easier for people with food allergies.

They developed the free Edible Project app to help people with diet restrictions find food they can enjoy without worrying about allergies or ingredients.

You can search by food, diet, or price to find restaurants in the area that fit your diet.

Right now, it’s focused on the Ann Arbor area, but the students behind it hope to branch out soon.

The app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play.