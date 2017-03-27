Parchment schools considering cuts to elementary classrooms

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment District Schools are considering downsizing some of their elementary classrooms after an enrollment drop in recent years.

The issue was discussed during a committee last week and mentioned to parents Monday night at a school board meeting.

Parchment superintendent Matthew Miller says they currently have too many elementary classrooms. The district is consulting with a group to determine how to become sustainable. One of the options they’re considering is dropping three elementary sections and making class sizes bigger.

There are currently three elementary schools in the Parchment district, each with an average of 19 students. They’re looking at raising that to 25, pending on how they approach it.

Miller says the district still needs to hold more meetings before anything is finalized.