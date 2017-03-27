× Police investigating after several crimes were reported in Newaygo

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are warning residents to keep their doors locked after several thefts from vehicles were reported since January.

Newaygo Police say they are aware of two or three suspects who have stolen at least one handgun during these incidents. Police also say the thefts have increased since the beginning of the year and they’re hoping outdoor surveillance video will help in their investigation.

The crimes were reported throughout the City of Newaygo and in the Hess Lake neighborhood.

Authorities encourage anyone with surveillance to turn it over to police Contact police at (269) 652-1655 with any information you may have.