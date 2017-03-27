Spring break traveling tips for the airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Airports around the country, and right here in West Michigan, are getting ready for rush of families getting ready to travel for spring break. However for families will younger kids, it can be more difficult.

Tara Hernandez, from Gerald R. Ford International Airport, shares some tips to make the flight a little easier.

One of the most important traveling tips is to make sure to arrive at the airport two hours before departure time. While it seems like a very long time to be waiting around, families need to consider the time it takes to get through security lines and to board the plane, especially with smaller children.

When getting in line for a security screening, another time saver is to be prepared to go through the security gate. A couple of ways to make the process go faster and less of a hassle is:

Wear shoes that are easy to remove.

Have ID or boarding passes ready to show the TSA agent.

Remove all items from pockets.

Avoid wearing jewelry.

End phone conversations before the screening.

Along with the screening, TSA also wants passengers to remember the 3-1-1 rule with liquid items. If families want to have a liquid item in their carry-on, it must be in a 3.4 ounce container and placed in a clear, plastic one-quart zip-lock bag.

The following items are considered liquid, and need to follow the 3-1-1 rule:

Spray-on deodorant (stick is okay)

Sunscreen

Makeup

Beverages

Questions about TSA procedures and upcoming travel can be addressed to the TSA Contact Center at 1-866-289-9673 or @AskTSA on Twitter.

For Spring Break, Gerald R. Ford International Airport will be celebrating Passenger Appreciation Days. On March 30 through April 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be free drinks, food, prizes, contests, and more to make time fly while waiting for a plane.