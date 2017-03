MIAMI, Fl. — Two police officers were taken to the hospital after being shot Monday night near Miami.

Television station WSVN reports there was an officer-involved shooting in the Liberty City neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade.

A spokesperson told WSVN the officers are undercover officers and are currently in stable condition.

It’s still unclear what led up to Monday’s shooting.

Officials had streets in the area shutdown as they investigated the scene.

#MDPD is enroute to the scene of a police involved shooting in North Dade. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/z9lScfBAmo — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 28, 2017

This is a developing story.