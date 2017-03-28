Almost 2,800 Consumers Energy customers without power due to repairs in Ottawa County

Posted 2:11 PM, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 02:14PM, March 28, 2017

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Almost 2,800 Consumer Energy customers are  without power while personnel makes repairs to a  damaged utility pole.

The power was reportedly shutoff around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Workers are in the area of Lakewood Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive in Park Township. Officials say the work cannot be done safely if the power is left on. Consumers Energy apologizes for the short notice, but the power should be restored by 4 p.m. today.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s