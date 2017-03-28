× Almost 2,800 Consumers Energy customers without power due to repairs in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Almost 2,800 Consumer Energy customers are without power while personnel makes repairs to a damaged utility pole.

The power was reportedly shutoff around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Workers are in the area of Lakewood Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive in Park Township. Officials say the work cannot be done safely if the power is left on. Consumers Energy apologizes for the short notice, but the power should be restored by 4 p.m. today.