Community rallies around Allendale woman battling cancer

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- A wife and mother of three in Allendale is currently in the fight of her life as she battles stage two breast cancer.

On Tuesday, she got an emotional lift from a surprise prayer circle and some encouragement by the organization Shields of Hope.

Michele VanDyken was just diagnosed in January and it's been a difficult journey for her, but what she witnessed on Tuesday reminded her that she's not alone.

"It's very overwhelming and emotional for us," VanDyken said. "But we've been totally blessed. Cancer sucks as everyone says, but we've been totally blessed.

More than 50 people showed up at her house Tuesday to give her emotional and spiritual support through a prayer circle. There was another surprise when Shields of Hope, a group of volunteers made up of police, firefighters and 911 dispatchers, showed up.

"If you had any doubt about people loving you, look at this display of people that showed up," Jeff Potter with Shields of Hope said at the gathering.

Michele also received a gift bag and a special coin from Shields of Hope. She also got to sign the Shields of Hope car, a vehicle covered by the signatures of others in the fight against cancer.

"I just can't say thank you enough to everybody," VanDyken said. "That's the hardest part. 'Thank you' just doesn't seem like enough."

This wasn't the only way the community has shown their support for VanDyken. Last weekend, a fundraiser brought in $20,000 to help pay for medical bills. Michele has three more chemo treatments over the next two months and will need surgery in June, followed by six more weeks of radiation treatment.

If you'd like to nominate someone for a Shields of Hope visit or donate to the organization, head to their website.