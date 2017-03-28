× Family believes body of missing James Hepworth found

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — The wife of James Hepworth – a man who went missing nearly eight months ago – says state police have reason to believe his body was found.

Amanda Hepworth says Michigan State Police found a body near the Wet Red Pine in Wexford County Tuesday afternoon, about a mile away from where James vehicle was found. A handbag belonging to him was found the previous weekend nearby.

Amanda says troopers have contacted her about the remains, and based on what they reported to her, she believes the body to belong to James. Troopers wouldn’t tell her with certainty the body belongs to James pending an autopsy.

“It’s bittersweet,” Amanda says. “We don’t have to wonder anymore.”

The Hepworths have eight kids. Amanda says their youngest children have been taking their father’s disappearance the hardest.

James Hepworth was last seen August 1 leaving his job in Hayworth in the middle of the day.