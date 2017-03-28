Live – Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio Press Conference

Fundraiser for ‘Girls on the Run’

Posted 10:32 AM, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:44AM, March 28, 2017

El Granjero will be donating 20% of the entire day's sales on Tuesday, March 28th to help support program fees for Girls on the Run participants - no coupon or flier necessary, simply show up and eat!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s