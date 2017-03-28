Ionia police looking for help identifying woman

Subject Ionia police need help identifying.

IONIA, Mich. — Police say they need help to identify a woman.

Ionia police posted to their Facebook page a request asking the public for help identifying a woman seen leaving the Ionia Wal-Mart Monday around 3 p.m.

Subject Ionia police need help to identify.

Police didn’t say why they need help identifying the subject.

If you know who this person is, you’re asked to call Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444, Ionia County dispatch at 616-527-0400, or Ionia County Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

 

