Ionia police looking for help identifying woman

IONIA, Mich. — Police say they need help to identify a woman.

Ionia police posted to their Facebook page a request asking the public for help identifying a woman seen leaving the Ionia Wal-Mart Monday around 3 p.m.

Police didn’t say why they need help identifying the subject.

If you know who this person is, you’re asked to call Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444, Ionia County dispatch at 616-527-0400, or Ionia County Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.