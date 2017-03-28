Medical marijuana shops come to southwest Michigan

NILES, Mich. (AP) — Southwest Michigan will soon see a growing number of state-regulated medical marijuana businesses.

The Niles City Council voted on Monday in favor of a resolution stating the intention to adopt three medical marijuana laws passed by state legislators last year. The city of Buchanan voted in favor of a similar proposal.

The types, quantity and location of businesses will be discussed at the city plan commission meeting April 11.

Supporters of the marijuana dispensaries hope the legalization will mean a local economy boost, more jobs and easier access for people with health problems. But Niles police chief James Millin says the businesses could invite theft and that medical marijuana cards are relatively easy to obtain.

Michigan voters approved marijuana use in 2008 for some chronic medical conditions.

