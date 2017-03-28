MSU football coach addresses media after allegations about three players

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s football coach Mark Dantonio faced the media for the first time since three players were suspended on sexual assault allegations.

Dantonio did not identify the players. The players were suspended and removed from campus in February.

The team is currently going through spring practice.  Dantonio said that he did not feel comfortable talking about football at this time.

We’ll have more from MSU on later editions of FOX 17 News and Sports.

Watch the complete news conference below:

