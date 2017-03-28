Police investigate stabbing death of Cass Co. man

UNION, Mich. – A Cass County man is dead and a family member is in custody after an apparent homicide Monday night.

Michigan State Police say they were called to the home in the 16000 block of State Line Road about 8:30pm Monday. They found Alan Craigo, 58, dead from apparent stab wounds.

Police say that a 35-year-old family member has been taken into custody. That person’s name has not yet been released.

Police also say that Craigo’s wife was home at the time of the homicide, but was not injured and is not facing charges.

