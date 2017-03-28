Police investigate stabbing death of Cass Co. man; son arrested

UNION, Mich. – A Cass County man is dead and a family member is in custody after an apparent homicide Monday night.

Michigan State Police say they were called to the home in the 16000 block of State Line Road about 8:30pm Monday. They found Alan Craigo, 58, dead from apparent stab wounds.

Alan Craigo’s son, Joseph Craigo, 32, was arrested and charged Tuesday with Open Murder and three other counts. He is being held without bond.

Alan Craigo’s wife was also at home when the incident occurred and was neither hurt and nor arrested.