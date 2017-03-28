Police investigate stabbing death of Cass Co. man; son arrested

Posted 8:28 AM, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:34PM, March 28, 2017

UNION, Mich. – A Cass County man is dead and a family member is in custody after an apparent homicide Monday night.

Joseph Craigo

Michigan State Police say they were called to the home in the 16000 block of State Line Road about 8:30pm Monday. They found Alan Craigo, 58, dead from apparent stab wounds.

Alan Craigo’s son, Joseph Craigo, 32, was arrested and charged Tuesday with Open Murder and three other counts.  He is being held without bond.

Alan Craigo’s wife was also at home when the incident occurred and was neither hurt and nor arrested.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment