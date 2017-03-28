× Garage destroyed in residential fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that occurred at a home in Portage causing around $100,000 in damages.

Personnel were dispatched to 2540 Westcove Drive around 11:20 p.m. on March 27. Heavy fire and smoke was showing in the garage and part of the home when crews arrived, according the Portage Department of Public Safety.

It took crews around forty minutes to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Portage Department of Public Safety was assisted on the scene by Texas Township, Oshtemo Township, Life EMS and the Portage Police Division.