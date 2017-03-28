Secret Service investigating suspicious package near White House grounds

Posted 11:19 AM, March 28, 2017, by

(Fox News) – The Secret Service is investigating a suspicious package found near White House grounds.

The agency said on Twitter that road closures are in effect and a security perimeter has been established.

The Secret Services said “members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance.”

Reporters and visitors have been cleared off the North Lawn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments