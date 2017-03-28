Secret Service investigating suspicious package near White House grounds

(Fox News) – The Secret Service is investigating a suspicious package found near White House grounds.
The agency said on Twitter that road closures are in effect and a security perimeter has been established.
The Secret Services said “members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance.”
Reporters and visitors have been cleared off the North Lawn.
2 comments
Old Bob
You got to admit somehow Trump is in the news everyday.
Old Bob
Move the media closer, as close as possible. Give CNN and FOX a front row seat.