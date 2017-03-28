Senate votes to authorize theft fees on commercial trucks

Egg Trucks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan senators have approved legislation that could allow the Automobile Theft Prevention Authority to assess small fees on commercial vehicles, not just private passenger vehicles.

Under current law, auto insurers pay $1 a year per insured car. State Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a 2015 opinion saying the authority can assess fees on every insurance policy in Michigan, not just policies for private passenger vehicles.

The authority gives grants to law enforcement agencies and nonprofits to assist in investigations of vehicle thefts.

The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency says the bill approved 37-0 Tuesday could generate more revenue for the authority, but it’s uncertain whether it would result in a “significant” boost in $1 assessments. The legislation was sent to the House for consideration.

