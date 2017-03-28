Tech Tuesday: Looking at the Nintendo Switch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new console generation was recently introduced by Nintendo, and Genius Phone Repair is diving in.

The Nintendo Switch released earlier in March and immediately sold out; it's the fastest-selling home console in history, moving 1.5 million units in two weeks.

The Switch is a hybrid console: it's primarily a home console with a docking station, but it can also be removed from the dock and be played as a portable device. When being used a portable, it can be interacted with its touch screen as well as with the new Joy-Con wireless controllers.

Nintendo also offers parents control over what their kids play and watch with parental controls. And because it doubles as a portable gaming device, it can be brought along for long car rides.

Genius Phone Repair is giving away one Nintendo Switch in a contest you can view here on Facebook.

