Turkey crashes through windshield of vehicle in N. Indiana

LA PORTE CO., Ind. – A New Jersey family got a scare after visiting Notre Dame University.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the collision the Taraboczhia family’s rental car had with a turkey on U.S. 20. The turkey apparently flew into the path of their vehicle and went through the center of the windshield.

The family only received minor cuts from the broken glass. The turkey was killed and weighed about 30 pounds.

The sheriff says that turkeys can often be as hazardous as deer on the roads.