Video shows crash involving Ionia patrol car

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia Department of Public Safety patrol car and officer were involved in a traffic accident March 13th and it was all caught on dashcam.

The Michigan State Police investigation shows the patrol car was going 21mph at the point of impact.

From the audio, it appears an ambulance was right behind the patrol car. Two women were in the other car and were crying. The officer brought them to a safe place and started to get cars out of the way to avoid another accident.

The insurance company that covers the department says the patrol car was a total loss.