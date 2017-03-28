× Viewer tips lead to featured fugitive arrest in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – A fugitive sought by federal authorities is now in police custody less than a month after being featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say tips from both FOX17 viewers and Silent Observer helped lead to the arrest of 45-year-old Kedrick Lionell Scott on Monday.

Scott was located in the 800 block of Franklin SE. He’s also facing additional charges for resisting arrest based on his conduct when authorities made contact with him.

Scott was featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in early March after violating his parole. His criminal record includes prior convictions for Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree, Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device, Cocaine Possession and Unarmed Robbery.

Scott is currently being held on the Kent County Jail.