We are FOX 17 News, a Tribune station in West Michigan, is looking for an anchor to join our dynamic news team. If you are a typical rigid news reader, this isn’t the job for you. We are searching for an experienced News Anchor who has an outgoing personality, can gel with our experienced anchor team and connect with our viewers! The ideal candidate will be able to handle breaking news, go off script on a regular basis and be dominant on social media. Excellent ad-libbing skills, lots of energy and the ability to report in the field on big stories is essential!

This position requires a degree in journalism and a minimum of 5 years anchoring experience preferably in a medium market. You should have strong journalistic instincts, excellent writing and producing skills and the desire to be in the middle of the big story whenever that happens. You will be expected to shoot, edit and produce on-line media content as needed.

Responsibilities:

As an anchor at FOX 17 you will enterprise and generates daily news stories for live broadcast, station website(s) and all current and future media platforms. In addition, the anchor will:

Help write, produce and anchor daily newscasts.

Report in the field as needed.

Collaborate with producers on story selection, rundowns and script writing.

Strategically engages in social media.

Qualifications:

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills and meet tight deadlines.

* Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays.

* Ability to write and edit with speed, efficiency and creativity in a newsroom or field environment.

* Ability to produce high quality news stories across all content platforms.

* Must have a valid Driver’s License and a clean driving record.

Please apply online to: http://www.tribunemedia.com. Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.