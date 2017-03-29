Attempted murder suspect arrested in Muskegon Township

Jabril Anthony Glover (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich – A joint law enforcement initiative has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Muskegon Heights, federal authorities say.

23-year-old Jabril Anthony Glover is accused of shooting a man several times in Muskegon Heights on March 9th.  Glover was arrested Tuesday in Muskegon Township after officers with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force spotted him leaving a residence and getting into a vehicle.

Marked units with the Michigan State Police assisted task force officers with a traffic stop, leading to Glover’s arrest without incident.

Federal authorities began assisting detectives in Muskegon Heights on this case in mid-March, leading authorities to believe Glover was still in the West Michigan area.

Glover is currently being held in the Muskegon County Jail.  He faces a number of charges including assault with intent to murder, felony firearms charges, being a felon in possession of a firearm and parole violations.

Glover’s criminal record with the Michigan Department of Corrections also details past convictions for assault and weapons violations back in 2012 in Muskegon County.

 

