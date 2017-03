× Attorney files appeal in Jeffrey Willis murder trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the death of Rebekah Bletsch could be delayed, after his attorney filed an appeal earlier Tuesday.

The defense wants to overturn the judge’s denial of its motion to dismiss the charges related to Bletsch’s death, arguing Willis’ rights were violated by searches in his jail cell.

His trial is still scheduled to begin this June.