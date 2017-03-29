Baker accused of putting metal into bread

NORTON SHORES, Mich– A bakery employee in Muskegon County has been arrested after police say he intentionally put pieces of metal into bread.

Investigators say on Monday, Adam Brooks, 22, put the metal into loaves that had been on a cooling rack at R.W. Bakers Co. off East Mt. Garfield Road.

Assitant Prosecutor Tim Matt tells FOX 17 that other employees turned Brooks in to management, who then contacted police.

Brooks was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with poisoning or placing a harmful substance into a food product. If convicted, he could get up to 15 years in prison.

Investigators say none of the tainted loaves were put on sale or consumed.

So far, a motive in the case hasn’t been released.

On Tuesday Assistant Prosecutor Tim Matt issued the following statement to FOX 17:

“Our office commends R.W Bakers and their employees for their quick and decisive action in protecting the public from any possible contamination of their product by the Defendant, Adam Brooks.

Our office is convinced that there is no public safety threat as a result of this incident due to the quality control safeguards, the pro-active action and the remedial measures taken in this case.

We also acknowledge and appreciate the professional and thorough investigation conducted by the Norton Shores Police department.”