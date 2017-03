Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- While the Detroit Red Wings 25-year playoff has come to an end, the Grand Rapids Griffins have extended their streak to five consecutive years clinching a spot in the AHL playoffs last Sunday.

This marked the earliest the Griffins have clinched a playoff berth since 2006. Grand Rapids still has nine games to play in the regular season are currently stand 2 points ahead of the Chicago Wolves for the Central Division lead.