Jason Aldean performing at Soaring Eagle this summer

It's time to "Fling Into Spring" at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! From April 9 through May 31, guests can stay overnight Sunday through Thursday starting at only $99. There are also ice cream vouchers and waterpark passes.

Country fans get ready, Jason Aldean is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort with special guest Kane Brown. Aldean just released his seventh album and continues to lead the way in advancing sound and style. Brown is a breakout country artist with his self-titled debut album hitting number on on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The outdoor concert is set for Thursday, June 1.

Another big concert coming to Soaring Eagle is Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows. Matchbox Twenty has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards. Counting Crows continues to explode in the music scene, with the band releasing their seventh album in 2014. The concert will be on Thursday, September 14.

Another outdoor concert has just been announced! "I Love the 90's The Party Continues Tour" is taking the stage on Wednesday, August 2. TLC will take the reins with a stellar cast of 90's hit makers including Naughty By Nature, Biz Markie, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and C & C Muic Factory with Freedom Williams. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

Kenny G is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino with George Benson at the end of May. He rose to fame in the mid 1980's with his signature smooth jazz sound and style on the soprano saxophone. Kenny G also won a Grammy award in 1994, and at one point held the world record for the longest sustained note on a sax. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 18.

Easter is coming up, so make sure to take advantage of Soaring Eagle Resort's Easter Eggstravaganza special. It's perfect for all guests who are staying through Easter Sunday on April 16. Guest will receive a plastic egg that contains a prize voucher for up to $50 of premium play, overnight stays, restaurant offers, concert tickets and spa offers. The stay must include the date April 16 in order to qualify.

Just a reminder, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Players Club Members get incredible rates. Diamond club members can get a standard room for as low as $74 per night, Hero club members get rates as low as $109 for Friday through Saturday. All the details can be found at soaringeaglewaterpark.com, or give them a call at 1-877-2EAGLE2.