Man suspected of leaving pornographic images on vehicles takes his own life

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – The Isabella County Sheriff says that the suspect who was wanted for allegedly placing pornographic images on cars at area shopping centers has taken his own life.

The man was wanted in at least ten incidents in Union Township last week.

Sheriff deputies say they were contacted late Tuesday about the man by law enforcement in Muskegon County. Officials say that the man told his family and others about the incidents before leaving his residence Tuesday morning.

The man’s name is not being released.

