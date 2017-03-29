Mothers push for Child Abuse Registry in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich-- Three mothers spoke before lawmakers in Lansing on Tuesday, after their children were abused.

The women are pushing for the creation of a Child Abuse Registry, similar to the Sex Offender Registry in Michigan. The series of bills, known as "Wyatt's Law" would lead to that registry's creation, along with enforcement and punishment for convicted criminals who don't register for it.

The bills are named after Erica Hammel's son, Wyatt, who was shaken in 2013 when he was a year old. The little boy suffered multiple injuries including a bleed on the brain and broken ribs. He's now blind in his left eye.

Hammel says, she was suspicious of her ex-husband's girlfriend, Rachel Edwards, but was never able to find background information on her.

"Going through my divorce proceedings I told my attorney how I felt and he asked me if I had any proof of anything she could have done," said Hammel. "I searched her on Google, I looked her up on OTIS which is the Offender Tracking Information System and had she served prison time she would have been on there. She wasn’t on there. I searched her just in case on the sex offender registry she wasn’t on there."

Edwards was arrested and was eventually sentenced to 33 months behind bars following a plea deal.

Hammel says had she been able to search Edwards history ahead of time, her son would have never been abused.

"I was so enraged. My instincts had been right and had there been a registry for convicted child abusers I know this would have never happened to Wyatt," said Hammel. "The time she’s serving is not enough time and unfortunately these sentences and slaps on the wrists are happening with child abuse cases all over the country."

During Tuesday's hearing, Christyne Kadlitz spoke about her son, Travis, who was also abused by Edwards during visits to the home she shared with Kadlitz's ex.

"On one occasion, my son, who was just 3 at the time came home from a visit and was walking funny holding his crotch area like it was bothering him," Kadlitz testified on Tuesday. "I took him into the bathroom to find my son had one of Rachel’s son baby bottle nipples over his penis and [testicles] and paper shoved in his buttcrack. I was really disturbed and called his father to confront him on it. Travis tried saying our son had done it to himself. As a mother, I knew otherwise and denied visitations."

Kadlitz's son was also given seroquel, a manic bipolar medication, forced to drink soap out of a cup and slapped so hard it left welts on his body.

For those crimes, Edwards was put on probation and ordered to pay fines.

During Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Democratic State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., who is one of the sponsors of the Wyatt's Law bills, said it's the government's responsibility to pass it.

"The most important role that government has is to protect the most vulnerable and this bill certainly does that," said Senator Hertel.

According to Senator Hertel, in the past three years, there have been 1,200 convictions for child abuse in Michigan.

No vote was made during Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, but a vote is expected in the near future.

Hammel has created a petition on the website, change.org to support a child abuse registry in Michigan. It currently has more than 23,000 signatures.