Ottawa County ranked as healthiest in Michigan for 4th straight year

LANSING, Mich. – A nationally recognized health foundation has ranked every county in Michigan in “Health Outcomes” for 2017 and Ottawa County is #1 for the fourth straight year.

The rankings from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute are designed to show how where we live matters to our health and that good health is influenced by other things other than health care, including employment, education and poverty.

In this year’s rankings, other West Michigan counties in the top 20 include Barry (9), Allegan (13), Kent (17) and Ionia (19). In the bottom 20 (out of 83) are Muskegon (68), Calhoun (69) and Oceana (78).

To see the complete list and interactive map, click here.