× Pedestrian struck by vehicle

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Elm Street and 3rd Street in Fennville, according to police.

“All I was doing was out with my sister feeding the animals,” said Bernice Skaggs, a resident that lives near the intersection. “I heard screaming from other kids and yelling and stuff like that and we came to see what was going on and we found out a little kid got hit.”

The incident occurred close to the campus of Fennville High and Middle School, however, the age of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.