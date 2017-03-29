Prosecutor: Teen driver to face 2nd degree murder charges in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized charges against a teen who led police on a chase that led to a crash killing two people.

Alejandro "Alex" Torrez, 16, will be charged as an adult, according to Prosecutor Chris Becker. He is expected to be arraigned in 62B District Court in Kentwood on Thursday on two counts of 2nd degree murder.

Torrez was driving on March 11 when he fled from a Michigan State Police trooper who tried to pull him over for speeding. After leading police on a chase, Torrez's vehicle hit a vehicle driven by Tara Oskam, 21, on Broadmoor at 52nd Street. Oskam, a Calvin College student, was killed. A passenger in Torrez's vehicle, David Torrez, 15, was also killed in the crash. David was Alejandro's cousin. Alejandro Torrez was also seriously injured in the crash.

Records showed that Alejandro Torrez did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash and had been stopped three times for driving without a license. Kent County court records also show Alejandro Torrez has a juvenile criminal record. Previously, he was charged in 2015 for carrying concealed brass knuckles and a knife. He was also charged that year with stealing a car and jewelry.

He was ordered by the court not to have any contact with the Maniac Latin Disciples gang.

Michigan State Police concluded after the crash that the trooper involved had followed correct protocols in continuing pursuit of Torrez.