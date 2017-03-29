Record breaking ‘Just Between Friends’ sale benefiting community

Posted 5:54 AM, March 29, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  The 'Just Between Friends' 8th annual pop up sale was record-breaking with more than 63,000 sales made.

Everything from gently-used kids clothes and baby toys to home goods was on the showroom floor and shoppers were able to save between 50-90% off retail prices on goods sold from more than 400 consignors.

Anything left unsold was either packed up or donated to one of three local charities.

The co-owners say most of the consignors chose to donate.

The next sale will be May 4-6th in Kalamazoo.

