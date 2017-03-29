× West Michigan sex assault investigation leads to cross country arrest

MANISTEE, Mich – A nearly 8 month-long search for a criminal sexual conduct suspect wanted out of West Michigan has ended with an arrest in Los Angeles, federal authorities say.

The investigation started in Manistee Township in July 2016 following the reported sexual assault of a minor. Detectives later identified 68-year-old Dennis Edwin Love as a suspect in the investigation.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force joined detectives with the Michigan State Police in the hunt for Love in February. The joint law enforcement initiative led authorities to believe Love had relocated to the Los Angeles area.

Details of the investigation were forwarded to the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force on March 27. Task force officers in that region were able to locate and arrest Love without incident.

Love is currently being held at the Los Angeles County Jail and will extradited to Michigan for charges he’s facing here. His initial court appearance in California is scheduled for Wednesday. His bond in Michigan has been set at $250,000.