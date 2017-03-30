Coopersville and Marne Railway’s Bunny Train returns for 14th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to hop on down to The Coopersville and Marne Railway, because the Bunny Train will be up and running starting on Saturday.

Kids of all ages will enjoy the 90 minute ride across the countryside from Coopersville to Marne.

During the trip, kids will get to meet and hang out with characters like the Easter Bunny and her cast of fun-animal companions. They'll visit each passenger car to sing songs, play games, and bring toys to each child on the train.

The Springtime Princess, Miss Coopersville, will also be along for the ride reading books to passengers.

The Bunny Train runs every Saturday and Sunday from April 1-15, with tickets costing $16 to $18 per person.

To buy tickets and to look at a complete train schedule, visit mitrain.net.