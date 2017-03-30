× Ex-WMU football player found guilty, sentenced in Ohio assault case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — An ex-Western Michigan University football player – currently awaiting trial in Kalamazoo County – was found guilty of a separate crime in Ohio.

Bryson White, 18, was found guilty of assault earlier this week in Butler County. He was accused of putting his hands and choking someone at a Kohl’s near Cincinnati. He was sentenced to pay $1,000 in fines and given a year probation. He was also ordered to stay from the victim and the Kohl’s store.

White and 19-year-old Ronald Geroge are accused of robbing a woman last August near WMU’s campus. George plead guilty earlier this month to armed robbery, saying the crime was White’s idea.

The pair were set to play for the WMU Broncos last fall but were kicked off the team after being arrested.

White is awaiting trial in Kalamazoo County.