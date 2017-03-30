× Funeral arrangements set for Grand Rapids man killed on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the man who was killed trying to help his friend on northbound US-131 just south of West River Drive on March 24.

Those who knew and loved William Wilson-Wade, 24, of Grand Rapids, will gather for visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Zaagman Memorial Chapel, 2800 Burton Street SE.

Wilson-Wade’s funeral services will be Saturday, April 1, at the First Community A.M.E Church, 500 James Street SE in Grand Rapids.

“He was a special person, always helping and trying to understand everything,” an online obituary for Wilson-Wade reads. “He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Wade’s burial.

The crash happened when police say a vehicle merging slowly from the shoulder onto northbound US-131 was rear-ended by a vehicle driving full speed that was unable to stop. Wilson-Wade was driving his friend’s car at the time of the crash, according to relatives. He’d been called by his friend who needed help after being pulled over. Wade’s relatives suspect the friend was found to be driving on a suspended license, so Wade was called to drive the friend’s car home from where it was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Wilson-Wade had just started working as a sales associate at AT&T and was a 2010 graduate of Forest Hills Central. Wilson-Wade previously attended GRCC and Central Michigan University.