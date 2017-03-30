× Heavy rain expected today

WEST MICHIGAN — A slow moving area of low pressure moving towards us from Missouri and Illinois will continue to impact our weather today. As this low continues to pull moisture in from the south, periods of heavy rain can be expected. Initially a little snow or sleet may mix in well to the north of Grand Rapids early this morning, but this will be primarily a rainfall event with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Here is a look at where that area of low pressure is as of this early morning writing:

Areas of heavy rain will move through the area this morning, according to Future Track HD:

We will probably see the rain diminish in intensity for a brief period of time late this morning and into the early afternoon, but more heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms are expected to move through during your afternoon commute:

After 10:00 PM tonight, the rain will become more widely scattered. A few scattered showers are possible overnight into tomorrow, but the steady/heavy rain should be over with by then:

Scattered showers will still be possible on Friday, but rainfall totals should be 0.1″ or less. It looks like we will enjoy rain-free conditions for most of the weekend, although a chance of showers moves back into the forecast for Sunday night.