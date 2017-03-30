Hundreds gather to “Taste the West Side” and support community transformation

Posted 2:49 PM, March 30, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Enthusiastic fans of the City’s West Side restaurant staples gathered at the Goei Center Wednesday night to support the continued efforts of revitalizing several area neighborhoods.

The annual event featured food and drink samplings from a list of west side bars, breweries and restaurants.  Money raised through a silent auction and “meat raffle” will benefit Steepletown Neighborhood Services.  Steepletown is “a west-side nonprofit working to transform lives within the urban core communities of Grand Rapids and the surrounding region through education, workforce development, and community empowerment.”

Photo Gallery

Inline

FOX 17 spoke to the executive director of Steepletown about the “Taste of the West Side” 2017 event.


The west side locations that participated Wednesday evening were:
· Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant
· Westsider Café
· Harmony Hall
· Blue Dog Tavern
· That Polish Girl Catering
· Maggie’s Kitchen
· The Mitten Brewing Company
· Amore Trattoria Italiana
· Kitchen Sage

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s