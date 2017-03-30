‘This is unreal’ — Injured veteran receives new scooter after hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A veteran in Battle Creek has a new scooter nearly a year after his was wrecked in a hit and run crash.

People across West Michigan reached out to FOX 17 after seeing James Pettigrew's story. He has been battling with the VA in Battle Creek for a new scooter for months after the May 2016 crash.

"It's like unreal," Pettigrew said after seeing his new scooter on Wednesday.

The hit and run crash put him in a coma and totaled his scooter. Now, nearly a year after the crash, a good Samaritan delivered a new scooter to his doorstep.

Rich Pavey of Kalamazoo made the delivery after seeing Pettigrew's story on FOX 17.

"This is our grandpa's [scooter] and he was a vet too and you know this is, this what he would want. You know he's not here anymore. He wanted another vet to be using it," Pavey said.

Pettigrew wasted no time testing it out, saying it feels just like his old one. It's even the same make, model and color. He says he's in shock and loves his new set of wheels.

"For the rest of the year I'm going to be in shock cuz this is unreal," he said. "I feel like Cinderella but only Cinderfella."

Pettigrew says the first thing he's going to do with his new scooter is go to the grocery store, not to buy food but just to go up and down the aisles for fun.

As for his situation with the VA, he says a committee is still reviewing his request.