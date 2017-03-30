Man seriously burned after drug-related explosion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A drug-related explosion at a Battle Creek home sent a man to the hospital with serious burns.

Battle Creek police say it happened early Thursday evening just before 7 p.m in the 100 block of N 26th Street near Highland Boulevard.

A 26-year-old Battle Creek was being helped out of the house by his girlfriend when emergency crews arrived. The man had bad burns over the upper part of his body.

Officials believe the explosion was unintentional and possibly related to drugs. The blast caused significant damage to the home, forcing investigators to condemn it.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.