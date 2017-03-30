New bill would allow minors to refuse Breathalyzers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has passed legislation that would allow minors to refuse requests by police to submit to Breathalyzers.

Officers would be prohibited from administering the tests that measure a person’s blood-alcohol level without consent by the minor or a judge-signed court order.

The bill also would eliminate tickets and fines and the two points tacked onto a minor’s driving record for refusing to submit to a Breathalyzer.

A minor still can be arrested for refusing to take a Breathalyzer if an officer has probable cause that the minor was driving under the influence.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Pete Lucido, a Republican from Macomb County’s Shelby Township. It passed 102-6 Wednesday and now heads to the state Senate for future consideration.