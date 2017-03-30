Poet files copyright lawsuit against Insane Clown Posse

Posted 4:14 PM, March 30, 2017

Courtesy: Insane Clown Posse Facebook Page

DETROIT (AP) — An Ohio man says Detroit rap-metal group the Insane Clown Posse and member Joseph Bruce used a poem he wrote without his consent.

Stanley Gebhardt filed the copyright infringement suit Tuesday in federal court in Detroit.

It seeks monetary damages and asks a judge to force Bruce and the group to stop using Gebhardt’s “But You Didn’t.”

The suit says the poem, about a father-son relationship, was copyrighted in 1993.

Gebhardt’s attorney, Michael Dezsi, tells the Detroit Free Press his client learned in 2015 that a video of Bruce reciting the poem had been posted on YouTube. Bruce, who goes by the stage name Violent J, called it “Violent J’s Poem.”

The Associated Press left a voicemail Thursday seeking comment from attorney Howard Hertz, who represents the Insane Clown Posse.

