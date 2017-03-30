× Police identify shooting victim; case investigated as a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have identified the man found shot to death early Wednesday morning.

Police say Wesley Carroll, 52, was found with a gunshot wound outside a residence in the 100 block of Putnam Street SW at about 12:30am Wednesday. Crews performed CPR on Carroll, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are considering his death a homicide. This is the fourth homicide for the city of Grand Rapids in 2017.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information should contact Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.